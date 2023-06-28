Do you need to drink more water if you’re over 50?

Among the seemingly endless options of tasty beverages that permeate our society, one could argue that water still reigns supreme. Not only can it go with every meal, but it can nourish the body.

People ages 50 and up especially need this nourishment, as they are at an elevated risk of dehydration due to changes in the body.

“As we age, our kidneys become less efficient at conserving water, and our body’s ability to regulate fluid and electrolyte balance may also decline,” New York Urology founder and urologist Dr. David Shusterman told Parade.

The doctor explained that people 50 and over might tend to have medical illnesses or be prescribed medications that may potentially increase the risk of the body losing too much water.

“For example, diuretics, laxatives, and some blood pressure medications can increase urine output and cause dehydration,” Shusterman added.

According to Everyday Health, common oral medications Type 2 diabetes patients may use, such as Invokana, Farxiga, and Metformin, might lead to dehydration.

Also, compared to younger people’s bodies, older people’s bodies cannot regulate their temperatures as well, according to the National Council on Aging. Sweating can more easily lead to dehydration for older people.

Explore The surprising reason why you should drink more water as you age

Recognizing the signs of dehydration is always helpful.

According to WebMD, those signs can include dizziness, few to no tears, dark urine, confusion, infrequent urination, and extreme thirst.

It is important for everyone — but especially seniors — to stay hydrated throughout the day to lead healthier lives.

According to WebMD’s Healthy Aging Guide, older adults ought to drink six to eight glasses of water a day. A National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute study equated six glasses to 1.5 liters. Parade recommended consuming around 1.5 to 3.5 liters of water per day.

This number may seem high to people who are not used to regularly drinking water. But do not be too alarmed — there are several ways to ensure you obtain the hydration you need throughout the day.

Speaking to Parade, Shusterman recommended always carrying a water bottle, while Aleece Fosnight, a medical advisor at Aeroflow Urology, suggested downloading an app through your phone that reminds you to drink water.

Eating foods with lots of water in them, remembering to drink water at set times of the day to build up a routine, and adding fresh fruit to your water to give it some flavor are additional ways to make drinking water more appealing, according to the National Council on Aging.