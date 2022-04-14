Get enriched with knowledge at SEL’s spring session

Spring has sprung at Senior Enriched Living, and now is the time to sign up for the organization’s spring courses for adult continuing education.
Participants from the Atlanta area and around the world are invited to become lifelong learners during SEL’s spring courses, now through May 27. Classes are held via Zoom weekly for eight weeks. Students are encouraged to download Zoom before starting courses.
A mainstay of North Fulton County’s older adult community since 1990, Senior Enriched Living aims to empower mature adults to lead productive, creative and independent lives by offering stimulating educational programs and classes.
Courses offered during the spring session explore a variety of topics including history, photography, economics, music, art and more. See a full list of courses here.
The session’s 13 instructors each have unique skill sets and educational backgrounds, making for an equitable and world-class learning experience.
For the spring session, classes will be held once a week for eight weeks. The cost is $60 for up to five classes. Each additional class is $5. Once the term begins, each additional class will be $10.
Guests are encouraged to sign up early as classes are limited to 99 members unless otherwise noted in the course description.
For more information about SEL or spring courses, visit the organization at 10719 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell or call 770-587-3750.
Are you unable to make the spring classes? Be on the lookout for summer session courses beginning July 11.
