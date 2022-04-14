Get enriched with knowledge at SEL’s spring session

For the spring session, classes will be held once a week for eight weeks. The cost is $60 for up to five classes. Each additional class is $5. Once the term begins, each additional class will be $10.

Guests are encouraged to sign up early as classes are limited to 99 members unless otherwise noted in the course description.

For more information about SEL or spring courses, visit the organization at 10719 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell or call 770-587-3750.

Are you unable to make the spring classes? Be on the lookout for summer session courses beginning July 11.

