Generation Expo features health and wellness opportunities for seniors

Aging in Atlanta
By Anders J. Hare, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

The Generations Expo is just the thing for adults 50 and over who are looking for self-care, check-ups, or to discover something new about their health.

After going virtual last year, the annual health and wellness event is happening live and in-person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Expo Center at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.

The expo is focused on health, lifestyle and active aging expo for baby boomers and seniors.

Attendees will have the opportunity to check out more than 50 vendors in health, wellness and entertainment, get necessary health screenings and watch educational stage seminars. The lineup includes discussions on patient advocacy, mental wellness and how allergies and asthma can impact older adults’ health.

A few of the health screening opportunities in the Wellness Zone include COVID-19 testing, booster shots and spinal exams as well as screenings for skin cancer, blood pressure, and peripheral artery.

A limited number of COVID-19 tests will be available, but you can reserve yours here.

More than 50 door prizes will be given out the day of the event for registering ahead of time and attending.

The Generations Expo will also feature a non-perishable food drive, where every three items you bring gets you an entry to win prizes.

Prizes include a cosmetic basket from Belk at Mall of Georgia worth $450, Gwinnett Stripers tickets, tickets to see Michael Buble at Gas South Arena on Aug. 8, and gift cards.

Admission to the expo is free, and the first 300 people in line will receive a free goody bag.

Parking at the venue is free and there will be free shuttle rides to the venue from the parking lot.

If you’re interested in attending the expo, register here.

Details

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Expo Center at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

Cost: Free

