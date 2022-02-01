Fun at 55: 6 things to do this month

Big and Little Chef: Batter Up

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. $80 for grandparent/grandchild combo, parent/child, etc. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. apronscookingschool.publix.com/events/big-and-little-chef-batter-up-211872916597.

Share some cooking time with your grandchild, age 5-12, as Aprons chefs teach you about different doughs, batters and breadings. You’ll work together to create homestyle chicken pot pies, chicken parm strips, stellar brownies and “superfetti” cookies.

Explore Krispy Kreme giving free doughnuts to blood donors during national crisis

Caption Run in the Suwanee Half-Marathon and Old Town 5K and help raise money for the Suwanee Public Arts program. Credit: events.exploregwinnett.org Credit: events.exploregwinnett.org Caption Run in the Suwanee Half-Marathon and Old Town 5K and help raise money for the Suwanee Public Arts program. Credit: events.exploregwinnett.org Credit: events.exploregwinnett.org

Get Moving

Fireside Yoga

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. $12 non-members, $10 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org/event/fireside-yoga-3.

Reconnect with nature in a peaceful full-body flow yoga class outdoors at the Dunwoody Nature Center. Classes take place in the meadow near the historic fireplace, which adds an element of coziness to the yoga practice.

Suwanee Half-Marathon and Old Town 5K

7:30 a.m. half-marathon, 7:45 a.m. 5K. Sunday, Feb. 20. $75 half-marathon, $35 5K. In front of City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. runsignup.com/Race/GA/Suwanee/SuwaneeHalfMarathon.

Join in the 8th annual Suwanee Half-Marathon and Old Town 5K, which benefit the Suwanee Public Arts program. If you run the half-marathon, the route will take you in and around George Pierce Park, on the greenway to McGinnis Ferry and to Suwanee Creek Park and the boardwalk bridge. The 5K route is new this year, so it should be faster and flatter than before.

Caption Listen to live jazz as you tour exhibits at the High Museum of Art. Credit: high.org Credit: high.org Caption Listen to live jazz as you tour exhibits at the High Museum of Art. Credit: high.org Credit: high.org

Date Night

Valentine’s Day Chocolate and Wine Pairing

6 p.m. or 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. $65. Painted Horse Winery (PHW) , 54 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 470-395-3186. thepaintedhorsewinery.com/product/valentines-day-chocolate-and-wine-pairing/571?cs=true&cst=custom.

Visit the Painted Horse Winery either before or after dinner for an extra Valentine’s Day treat. You’ll be able to enjoy three of PHW’s favorite wines along with delicious custom chocolates.

February Friday Jazz

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. $25 non-members, free for members. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400. high.org/event/february-friday-jazz-3.

Explore the High’s permanent collection and special exhibitions as you’re surrounded by the sounds of live jazz. The event will have two areas where musicians will play throughout the evening.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.