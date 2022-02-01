Hamburger icon
Fun at 55: 6 things to do this month

Aging in Atlanta
By Mary Caldwell, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

If you’re an Atlanta senior who’s looking for something to do in the metro area, you’ll find plenty of fun activities in the next few weeks. Whether you’re wanting to share some time with the grandkids, take your significant other on a date night or stay active, check out the following upcoming events.

Take the grandkids on a Twilight Trek – complete with night-vision technology – at Zoo Atlanta.

Take the grandkids on a Twilight Trek – complete with night-vision technology – at Zoo Atlanta.

Take the grandkids on a Twilight Trek – complete with night-vision technology – at Zoo Atlanta.

Grandkids

Twilight Trek

6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Feb 25. $25 non-members, $20 members, free for kids 3 and under. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453 (WILD). zooatlanta.org/program/twilight-trek.

Explore the zoo at dusk using night-vision technology to look for animals you wouldn’t normally see during the daytime. You’ll also learn about how Zoo Atlanta helps species survive and thrive by giving them a head start in life and reintroducing species back to the wild. Rehabilitation success stories, such as Sequoyah the bald eagle, will be shared, and you can take part in fun activities.

Big and Little Chef: Batter Up

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. $80 for grandparent/grandchild combo, parent/child, etc. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. apronscookingschool.publix.com/events/big-and-little-chef-batter-up-211872916597.

Share some cooking time with your grandchild, age 5-12, as Aprons chefs teach you about different doughs, batters and breadings. You’ll work together to create homestyle chicken pot pies, chicken parm strips, stellar brownies and “superfetti” cookies.

Run in the Suwanee Half-Marathon and Old Town 5K and help raise money for the Suwanee Public Arts program.

Run in the Suwanee Half-Marathon and Old Town 5K and help raise money for the Suwanee Public Arts program.

Run in the Suwanee Half-Marathon and Old Town 5K and help raise money for the Suwanee Public Arts program.

Get Moving

Fireside Yoga

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. $12 non-members, $10 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org/event/fireside-yoga-3.

Reconnect with nature in a peaceful full-body flow yoga class outdoors at the Dunwoody Nature Center. Classes take place in the meadow near the historic fireplace, which adds an element of coziness to the yoga practice.

Suwanee Half-Marathon and Old Town 5K

7:30 a.m. half-marathon, 7:45 a.m. 5K. Sunday, Feb. 20. $75 half-marathon, $35 5K. In front of City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. runsignup.com/Race/GA/Suwanee/SuwaneeHalfMarathon.

Join in the 8th annual Suwanee Half-Marathon and Old Town 5K, which benefit the Suwanee Public Arts program. If you run the half-marathon, the route will take you in and around George Pierce Park, on the greenway to McGinnis Ferry and to Suwanee Creek Park and the boardwalk bridge. The 5K route is new this year, so it should be faster and flatter than before.

Listen to live jazz as you tour exhibits at the High Museum of Art.

Listen to live jazz as you tour exhibits at the High Museum of Art.

Listen to live jazz as you tour exhibits at the High Museum of Art.

Date Night

Valentine’s Day Chocolate and Wine Pairing

6 p.m. or 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. $65. Painted Horse Winery (PHW) , 54 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 470-395-3186. thepaintedhorsewinery.com/product/valentines-day-chocolate-and-wine-pairing/571?cs=true&cst=custom.

Visit the Painted Horse Winery either before or after dinner for an extra Valentine’s Day treat. You’ll be able to enjoy three of PHW’s favorite wines along with delicious custom chocolates.

February Friday Jazz

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. $25 non-members, free for members. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400. high.org/event/february-friday-jazz-3.

Explore the High’s permanent collection and special exhibitions as you’re surrounded by the sounds of live jazz. The event will have two areas where musicians will play throughout the evening.

Mary Caldwell
