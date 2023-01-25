First date ideas for singles over 50

Go for a romantic walk

A walk, in itself, may sound boring, but the right scenery and pace can give daters scenic views to discuss and the time to comfortably learn about one another. Picking a walking trail in perhaps one of your favorite places in the city will build rapport with your date. Perhaps planning an outdoor eating setup or stopping by a nearby bistro could top off the casual stroll.

“We often have deeper, more substantive conversations when we’re side-by-side rather than face-to-face,” dating expert Bela Gandhi told Women’s Health.

Bond with laughter at a comedy show

A night out at a comedy show or open mic can help alleviate the nerves that come along with a first date. According to research from the Mayo Clinic, laughter has many benefits.

The natural advantages of laughter include:

Boosting your immune system

Increasing endorphins, which is a way to alleviate pain naturally

Decreasing depression and anxiety

Lowering blood pressure

To add a few more giggles to your and your new date’s life, check out local open mic nights at restaurants, comedy clubs, breweries and wineries. Bonus: You may determine your new love’s sense of humor after just one meeting.

Taste test at a cooking class

If you’ve already covered favorite foods – and allergies – a cooking class could be a refreshing and tasty first date. Conversation can take place while bonding over chopping veggies and taste testing together. Other than that, this first date can be a great way to get both individuals out of their comfort zone, Marisa T. Cohen, relationship scientist and coach, told Women’s Health.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.