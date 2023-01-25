First date ideas for singles over 50

BreakingNews
DeKalb DA won't weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
Aging in Atlanta
By Stephanie Toone, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

First-date jitters are not just an experience for the young and the lovestruck.

Making a lasting impression on a first date can be both exciting and nerve-wracking for daters of all ages. Despite those mixed emotions before heading into a first date, research shows the benefits outweigh the challenges for those older and on the dating scene.

Science magazine Greater Good referenced Mara Zaraska, author of “Growing Young: How Friendship, Optimism, and Kindness Can Help You Live to 100,″ when discussing the benefits of socializing.

“While stress and loneliness can cause negative changes to our biological systems, taking time to connect with others can help activate more beneficial processes—such as the release of oxytocin.”

If you’re 50 or older and stepping out for a first date soon, here are just a few first-date ideas that can offer variety, connection and fun.

Go for a romantic walk

A walk, in itself, may sound boring, but the right scenery and pace can give daters scenic views to discuss and the time to comfortably learn about one another. Picking a walking trail in perhaps one of your favorite places in the city will build rapport with your date. Perhaps planning an outdoor eating setup or stopping by a nearby bistro could top off the casual stroll.

“We often have deeper, more substantive conversations when we’re side-by-side rather than face-to-face,” dating expert Bela Gandhi told Women’s Health.

Bond with laughter at a comedy show

A night out at a comedy show or open mic can help alleviate the nerves that come along with a first date. According to research from the Mayo Clinic, laughter has many benefits.

The natural advantages of laughter include:

  • Boosting your immune system
  • Increasing endorphins, which is a way to alleviate pain naturally
  • Decreasing depression and anxiety
  • Lowering blood pressure

To add a few more giggles to your and your new date’s life, check out local open mic nights at restaurants, comedy clubs, breweries and wineries. Bonus: You may determine your new love’s sense of humor after just one meeting.

Taste test at a cooking class

If you’ve already covered favorite foods – and allergies – a cooking class could be a refreshing and tasty first date. Conversation can take place while bonding over chopping veggies and taste testing together. Other than that, this first date can be a great way to get both individuals out of their comfort zone, Marisa T. Cohen, relationship scientist and coach, told Women’s Health.

Stephanie Toone
The Jolt: Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor, lands spot at CNN
