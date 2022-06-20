BreakingNews
Atlanta Inspector General says Ex-Mayor Kasim Reed may owe city $83,000
ajc logo
X

Enjoy Georgia-grown peaches at Pearson Farm this summer

Combined ShapeCaption
Use this trick to help stop your peaches from browning.Tis the season for peaches! .And there's nothing worse than making a beautiful dish and noticing your peaches have browned.Here's a great tip to help keep your peaches from browning.Use club soda instead of lemon juice!.Club soda not only helps keep your peaches crisp and stop the browning....It also stays fresh in the fridge for up to five days!

Aging in Atlanta
By Anders J. Hare, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

The sweltering heat can’t keep metro Atlantans inside, so why not stay hydrated, slap on some sunscreen and enjoy some peach picking?

Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church will host its annual peach trip for senior adults to Pearson Farm, where you can pick some of the best peaches in Georgia.

ExploreIt’s peach-pickin’ time in the Peach State

The trip will take place Wednesday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trip attendees will meet at the church campus at 2715 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, at 9 a.m. The cost is $ 20 per person, not including the money needed for lunch and for Pearson Farm.

Included in the trip is a stop at Grits Cafe in Forsyth, but attendees will need their own money for lunch. Established in 1999, Grits Cafe serves classic American dishes as well as southern delectables like fried green tomatoes.

At the farm, attendees will have the chance to indulge in everything Pearson Farm has to offer, including their peaches, signature flavored pecans, cakes, pies, jellies, preserves and more.

“For more than 135 years, the land we know as Pearson Farm has supported the growth of authentic Georgia-grown peaches and pecans as well as the growth of the five generations of family that pioneered it,” the Pearson Farm website said. “The core elements remain the same today - good soil, hard work, honest dealings, family, and faith.”

ExploreUse this trick to help stop peaches from turning brown

Pearson Farm is at 5575 Zenith Mill Road, Fort Valley, just under 2 hours from Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church.

Those who want to attend should RSVP to Vicki McCaskey in the church office at (404)-591-4344 or vmccaskey@spdl.org.

To learn more about the senior adult peach trip, visit spdl.org.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

About the Author

Anders J. Hare
Editors' Picks
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 2, Miami 03h ago
Braves option RP Jesus Cruz, recall 1B Mike Ford
43m ago
Atlanta Inspector General says Ex-Mayor Kasim Reed may owe city $83,000
52m ago
Reports: Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case
7h ago
Reports: Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case
7h ago
‘Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury’ Ep. 1: The Jan. 2 phone call
5h ago
The Latest
New study uncovers links between eye health, diet and lifespan
TikTok star shares how the ‘80s was a prime time for aging actors
Report: Older workers will double participation in workforce by 2030
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top