Enjoy Georgia-grown peaches at Pearson Farm this summer

The sweltering heat can’t keep metro Atlantans inside, so why not stay hydrated, slap on some sunscreen and enjoy some peach picking?
Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church will host its annual peach trip for senior adults to Pearson Farm, where you can pick some of the best peaches in Georgia.
The trip will take place Wednesday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trip attendees will meet at the church campus at 2715 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, at 9 a.m. The cost is $ 20 per person, not including the money needed for lunch and for Pearson Farm.
Included in the trip is a stop at Grits Cafe in Forsyth, but attendees will need their own money for lunch. Established in 1999, Grits Cafe serves classic American dishes as well as southern delectables like fried green tomatoes.
At the farm, attendees will have the chance to indulge in everything Pearson Farm has to offer, including their peaches, signature flavored pecans, cakes, pies, jellies, preserves and more.
“For more than 135 years, the land we know as Pearson Farm has supported the growth of authentic Georgia-grown peaches and pecans as well as the growth of the five generations of family that pioneered it,” the Pearson Farm website said. “The core elements remain the same today - good soil, hard work, honest dealings, family, and faith.”
Pearson Farm is at 5575 Zenith Mill Road, Fort Valley, just under 2 hours from Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church.
Those who want to attend should RSVP to Vicki McCaskey in the church office at (404)-591-4344 or vmccaskey@spdl.org.
To learn more about the senior adult peach trip, visit spdl.org.
To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.
About the Author