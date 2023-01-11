Study: Walking over 6,000 steps daily linked to lower heart disease risk for seniors

Even though this study focused on older adults, younger individuals can see benefits from walking daily as well.

“For younger adults, being physically active benefits many of the precursors of cardiovascular disease, such as high blood pressure, obesity, and Type 2 diabetes. These conditions are more likely to develop in younger adults and are important for early prevention of cardiovascular disease,” Paluch told Medical News Today.

Walking can reduce your blood pressure and cholesterol, according to Everyday Health. In turn, it minimizes your risk for heart disease as high cholesterol and blood pressure are risk factors.

Walking more than 6,000 steps a day has other benefits as well. A previous study found that walking 9,800 steps a day could cut the risk of developing dementia by 50%. Aerobic exercises such as walking increase blood flow to the brain, thus improving cognitive function.

You can increase your steps in several ways. If your neighborhood is walkable, walk through it. Consider walking to the grocery store instead of driving if it’s close by and safe to do so. Take a stroll at a nearby park. You can take up hobbies such as golf to increase the number of steps you take. You can find what works best for you and try to implement that into your routine.

