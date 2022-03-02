Craft beer and more: 6 things to do around Atlanta this month

The cast of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” brings their new improv tour to Atlanta with a 90-minute show of improvised comedy. Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will invent funny scenes on the spot, and audience members are encouraged to bring their ideas and suggestions. You may even be invited to be on stage with the cast.

David Spade

7 p.m. Friday, April 1. $40-$60. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.

Just after March ends, Emmy-nominated comedian David Spade brings his “Catch Me Inside” tour to the Cobb Energy Centre. He’s been in many different shows, including “Just Shoot Me” and a five-year stint on “Saturday Night Live.” Currently, Spade co-hosts “The Netflix Afterparty,” a weekly comedy panel show.

Learn about roadside geology and much more at the Atlanta Science Festival.

Festival fun

Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 19. $60-$65, $15 designated driver ticket without beer tasting. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Suwanee American Craft Beer Festival returns this year with a selection of more than 350 craft beers from around the country. Highlighting homegrown breweries, the Georgia Beer Garden will also return, along with liquors from Sugar Hill Distillery, seltzers, wines and ready-to-drink cocktails. Plenty of entertainment will be available, including live music from Journey tribute band Departure. Festival games such as cornhole and giant beer pong will also be there as well as wares from local artists and vendors.

The Atlanta Science Festival

March 12-26. Prices and locations vary. Some events are free, while others require registration and paid admission.

Celebrate the world-class learning and STEM career opportunities in metro Atlanta with your choice of over 100 events being held across the area. There’s something for everyone from young kids to adults, so you can choose an event for yourself or pick one to take your grandkids to. Activities include geocaching in Metro Mill Park, solving botanical mysteries at the Atlanta Botanical Garden and learning about the roadside geology in Midtown Atlanta.

Get inspired to tackle home and garden projects at the Atlanta Home Show.

Home and garden

Spring Native Plant Sale

4 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 for CNC members only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 and Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 for the general public. Free admission to garden area. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Buy your choice of over 100 species of native plants to attract butterflies, pollinators, birds and more to your garden. Herbs and veggies will also be for sale. And if you need some advice, horticulturalists and knowledgeable volunteers will be on-site to answer questions.

Atlanta Home Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, March 18, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 19 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 20. One-day passes: adults 65 and up free with ID at box office, other adults $8 online and $10 at the box office, children 12 and under free. $10 a day for parking, no cash. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, SE, Atlanta. 800-395-1350.

Get inspired for your home and garden projects by talking with vendors and watching demonstrations. An outdoor oasis features displays from landscaping companies, and you’ll also be able to get tips and tricks from Mina Starsiak Hawk, a renovation and design expert who hosts the series “Good Bones.”

