ALTA leagues offer camaraderie and competition for senior tennis players

Tina Jones plays on a senior women’s team out of Dellinger Park in Cartersville. She and her teammates have fun competing against other teams in Dunwoody in DeKalb County and in Canton, Marietta, Kennesaw, and other locations in Cherokee and Cobb Counties.

“Friends make it fun for sure,” Jones said. “And I love knowing that all our matches are against people in my age bracket.”

She also plays in open leagues with younger players and said the senior leagues seem a bit more fun since the competition is more even.

Ron Pinto has played tennis for many years in and around Atlanta and said he’s played in several senior men’s leagues before. At the moment, he’s the captain of a senior mixed team out of Kennworth Tennis Center in Acworth.

“It’s all about the social aspect and being able to play with people you’ve known for a long time,” he said.

Pinto said at his age, he’s played with and against hundreds of players in and around Atlanta. The senior leagues offer him the chance to play with friends and competitors who are around his skill level.

“What I’ve found is that it’s a little bit more relaxed,” he said. “People still want to win and it’s still good competition but the senior leagues tend to be a bit more social in nature.”

For additional information about the ALTA senior leagues, a calendar of registration deadlines, and play dates, visit altatennis.org.

