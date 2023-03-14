Retro entertainment to share: Things to do with grandkids this week

The weekday afternoon deal will save you a dollar per game or $10 per hour on the typical weekday lane rental price.

Watching your grandchild roll their first strike — or umpteenth gutterball — though, that’s priceless.

Seek vintage clothing finds at ThriftCon

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, March 19, $12 general admission, under 13 free. Atlanta Expo Center North, 3650 Jonesboro Road SE, Atlanta.

“Grandma, you wore that?!” Enjoy browsing vintage clothing from more than 100 vendors and interactive retro culture displays.

Don’t be surprised if your teen or tween makes a purchase — fashion does come back in style. And if you are in the market yourself, nimble youngsters may help you beat competitors to the best deals.

Score tickets here.

Children’s Theater Dance Day featuring moves from “Donna Summer: The Musical”

10:30 a.m.-noon., Saturday, March 18, free, Borders Rehearsal Hall. Lawrenceville Arts Center, Parking/GPS address: 147 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville.

While you won’t be able to dance yourself, you can be the fun grandparent who gets kids ages 10-18 fixed up with the free dance workshop featuring choreography from “Donna Summer: The Musical.”

Offered by Aurora Theatre in partnership with Dance Canvas, the session is targeted to beginner and intermediate-level dancers. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve a spot ahead of time.

If you’re not the kids’ guardian, make sure to have their parents complete and sign this waiver to email to jacky@auroratheatre.com by Friday, March 17, or print, sign, and bring it to check-in.

Reserve tickets here.

Discount screening of 2012 “The Lorax”

Friday-Sunday, March 17-19, $3 general admission (additional online reservation fee), 2 p.m. at Horizon Village Cinema, 2855 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suwanee; noon Roswell Cinema, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell; 11:55 a.m., noon Tucker Cinema, 4043 LaVista Road, Tucker.

You may remember the fuzzy Lorax who “speaks for the trees” from the 1971 Dr. Seuss book, 1972 musical animated short, or the 2012 film release, but have you shared the story with your grandkids?

Part of the Kids Dream Winter Film Series 2023 featured at three area theaters, the discount screening of “The Lorax” is a fine opportunity to treat the kids to a big screen experience and open conversations about current issues — and reminisce about your childhood experience.

The film is a family-friendly 86 minutes long.

View a trailer and reserve tickets here.