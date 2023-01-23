3 ways retirees can make money from home

“You might not make income right away. Maybe you’re volunteering or you’re offering your services at a low cost to get in the door,” he said.

On average, a professional editor can make $30 an hour and a writer’s median is $32 per hour, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Consulting

Consulting offers a lucrative way to share career expertise on an as-needed basis for companies and individuals, according to Annuity.org. If your previous line of work was nonprofit leadership, for instance, consulting for board development or fund development at a small nonprofit could be a consulting option. Whatever your line of work was prior to retirement, having success at virtual or remote consulting requires marketing yourself, networking, setting competitive rates and knowing when to take on clients or let them go.

The national average for consultant jobs is $42 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

Bookkeeping

Bookkeepers manage business aspects such as financial accounts and payroll for companies. Providing that service part-time from home would be fitting for retirees who worked regularly with bookkeeping programs.

“Bookkeepers are excellent with organized and detailed work and math and computer programs like Excel, QuickBooks and other accounting software,” Brie Reynolds, a career coach at FlexJobs career, told U.S. News & World Report. Those with previous experience can typically make a median of $20 an hour as a bookkeeper.

