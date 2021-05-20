Aging in Atlanta event discusses immunizations, safe travel and more

Justin P. Hart, also with Wellstar Health System, discussed men’s health questions, including prostate cancer screening and treatment options. He also addressed whether prostate cancer raises the risk of women relatives getting other forms of cancer. Hart is a radiation oncologist, medical director of Wellstar Cobb Radiation Oncology in the Wellstar Medical Group.

Immunization status updates and vaccination resources were also discussed. Michelle Blalock, PharmD, of the Kroger Co.’s Atlanta division came back and addressed these new topics. She also talked about important vaccines for older adults, the benefits of online pharmacy accounts and the most important information to give to pharmacists.

Brenden Underwood, outreach coordinator for Georgia Relay, addressed questions about the free public service that makes it possible for anyone to make and receive phone calls. Finally, Robin Washington, strategic account manager of Royal Caribbean International, discussed how to plan safe cruise trips.

This event was made possible by presenting sponsor Kroger and gold sponsor Wellstar. Anyone who was unable to view the event Wednesday can see a recorded broadcast on ajc.com/aging. It’s also available on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Additionally, you’ll find recordings for part one of the events on the Facebook and YouTube pages.

