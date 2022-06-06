Combined Shape Caption

After 10 years, Queen Latifah’s NJ Housing Project is Seeing Movement.She is giving back to her hometown Newark, New Jersey in a big way...She helping develop affordable housing for residents of Brick City.This has been in the works for over a decade according to Latifah.Rentals will be slated at about $1,800 - while the affordable units will be priced based on the renter’s income.Recently Latifah shines as Robin in Paramount’s hit show “The Equalizer"...She's still Covergirl and... .Has teamed up with the It’s Bigger Than Me movement to help combat, and educate those on obesity.