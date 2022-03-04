Adolescent Health Issues , Could Lead to Rapid Aging, , Study Says.CNN reports a new study suggests smoking, obesity and psychological disorders in adolescents could equate to a more rapid rate of aging during adulthood.CNN reports a new study suggests smoking, obesity and psychological disorders in adolescents could equate to a more rapid rate of aging during adulthood.The study, published Feb. 28 in the journal 'Jama Pediatrics,'.found those aged 11 to 15 who smoked cigarettes, were obese, or experienced disorders such as ADHD or depression.found those aged 11 to 15 who smoked cigarettes, were obese, or experienced disorders such as ADHD or depression.found those aged 11 to 15 who smoked cigarettes, were obese, or experienced disorders such as ADHD or depression.aged biologically almost three months faster than their peers each year.Researchers compiled data from the previous Dunedin Study, which tracked health and behavior in 910 people from age three until they were 45 years old.Researchers compiled data from the previous Dunedin Study, which tracked health and behavior in 910 people from age three until they were 45 years old.The new study found, by age 45, participants who experienced two or more general health concerns as adolescents walked 11.2 centimeters slower.had brains that were on average two and a half years older, and a face aged almost four years more than those who hadn't experienced health concerns.had brains that were on average two and a half years older, and a face aged almost four years more than those who hadn't experienced health concerns.Experts say the best way to avoid the risk of rapid aging is to start treatment early in adolescents who experience psychological disorders, are obese or smoke.Experts say the best way to avoid the risk of rapid aging is to start treatment early in adolescents who experience psychological disorders, are obese or smoke.We know that accelerated aging is associated with poor health across a wide array of conditions. , Kyle Bourassa, clinical psychology researcher and author of the study, via CNN.If we can treat these conditions, slow people's aging, then that's going to have health benefits across the lifespan and basically through their entire body. , Kyle Bourassa, clinical psychology researcher and author of the study, via CNN.If we can treat these conditions, slow people's aging, then that's going to have health benefits across the lifespan and basically through their entire body. , Kyle Bourassa, clinical psychology researcher and author of the study, via CNN