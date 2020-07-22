A walk in the woods can reveal new faces

This is what appears to be a screaming face in a tree in North Georgia. The phenomenon of seeing human and animal characteristics in trees, rocks and other inanimate objects is known as pareidolia. CONTRIBUTED BY SUZY HOPE DOWNING Credit: Suzy Hope Downing Credit: Suzy Hope Downing

Some people seem much more adept at pareidolia than others. My friend, Suzy Hope Downing, who lives in Lawrenceville, is one of them. She has an uncanny ability to see faces and animals in certain trees and other objects.

She and I belong to a circle of outdoor enthusiasts called the Over the Hill Hiking Group, based at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur. She often points out pareidolic features in trees — “Suzy trees,” as we fondly call them — to her fellow hikers.

“They don’t always see what I see,” she said with a smile.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The South Delta Aquarid meteor shower will be visible all next week, reaching a peak of about 15 meteors per hour on Tuesday night. Best viewing: In the southeastern sky from midnight until dawn.

The moon will be first quarter on Monday and full by the end of next week. Mercury is low in the east just before dawn. Venus is higher in the east and rises about two hours before dawn. Mars rises in the east about midnight. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east around dusk.