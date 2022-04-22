A mother’s incredible journey of faith

The name is not familiar, and understandably so. The title of her upcoming memoir, “Behind the Lights,” hints at the reason. Helen has not been in the spotlight until now, but the fruit of her life’s work as a “mum” is well-known in Christian circles.

Helen is the mother of “For King & Country’s” stars Luke and Joel Smallbone and Christian singer-songwriter and actress Rebecca St. James.

Widely recognized in the contemporary Christian music community, her children have collectively earned five Grammy Awards. Their songs have filled the playlist of many Christian music lovers for the past three decades.

I had read about the Smallbones’ astonishing story on the news years ago, when “For King & Country” first became widely popular. But our interview and Helen’s memoir give beautiful insight into the testimony of a mother with unwavering faith through challenging circumstances.

In 1991, after losing their business and all material possessions in Australia, the Smallbone family relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where Helen’s husband, David Smallbone, then began a career in music management. At the time, the couple and their seven children had no income. During our interview, Helen recounted how the family had to work together to make ends meet and restart life in a different country.

Helen’s faith in God was the pillar that sustained her as a mother and wife through the years. She has learned to live in quiet dependence upon God’s word and prayer through life’s valleys and mountaintops, and model that type of faith to her children.

She did not know it all the while, but God was preparing this Proverbs 31 humble mother and grandmother to a higher calling. Her role as a mother and her influence on the family’s radical faith were undoubtedly crucial to fulfilling her children’s life purpose. And now, God has called her to mentor moms worldwide through MUMlife, a nonprofit she co-founded to encourage mothers and families with God-inspired wisdom.

“If you could go back to 1991 and God gave you a glimpse of your family’s future, what would you think?” I asked during our interview.

“Oh, I would probably laugh!” she said in her beautiful Australian accent. “I would think, ‘that’s crazy – it’s not gonna happen.’”

I can relate. Indeed, it is impossible to know what God will do with our brokenness when we respond to life’s trials with unwavering faith. But this I know from experience: steadfast faith opens doors that are pretty hard to believe, and, in the process, it inspires our children to “arise and call (us) blessed.”

Learn more about Helen Smallbone’s memoir and ministry at MUMLife.com. Patricia’s interview with Helen will be available on her YouTube channel and podcast on April 25. Visit www.soaringwithHim.com to subscribe.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger, podcaster and international speaker. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com.