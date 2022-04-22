A mother’s incredible journey of faith

BreakingNews
Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
By Patricia Holbrook, For the AJC
“She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.’” King Lemuel, Proverbs 31.

We do not know much about the author of the proverb that describes the traits of a noble, godly woman. Some scholars have surmised that Lemuel is actually King Solomon, and therefore the mother giving the advice would be Bathsheba. Others theorize that Lemuel is Hezekiah, one of Judah’s kings. Regardless, no commentator denies the divine inspiration for the poetic words in the proverb.

Proverbs 31 describes a woman whose heart is firmly committed to an honorable and fruitful life. She is a wise and hardworking entrepreneur who nevertheless prioritizes her husband and children. Her faith rises above life’s circumstances as she “laughs at the days to come.” She speaks with wisdom and is a faithful teacher.

The Proverbs 31 woman doesn’t have a name because she is King Lemuel’s mother’s desire for her son. But her face is indeed revealed in countless women whose priorities are easily recognized by the fruit of their lives. Many will never be in the spotlight.

I met one such mother when I interviewed Helen Smallbone.

The name is not familiar, and understandably so. The title of her upcoming memoir, “Behind the Lights,” hints at the reason. Helen has not been in the spotlight until now, but the fruit of her life’s work as a “mum” is well-known in Christian circles.

Helen is the mother of “For King & Country’s” stars Luke and Joel Smallbone and Christian singer-songwriter and actress Rebecca St. James.

Widely recognized in the contemporary Christian music community, her children have collectively earned five Grammy Awards. Their songs have filled the playlist of many Christian music lovers for the past three decades.

I had read about the Smallbones’ astonishing story on the news years ago, when “For King & Country” first became widely popular. But our interview and Helen’s memoir give beautiful insight into the testimony of a mother with unwavering faith through challenging circumstances.

In 1991, after losing their business and all material possessions in Australia, the Smallbone family relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where Helen’s husband, David Smallbone, then began a career in music management. At the time, the couple and their seven children had no income. During our interview, Helen recounted how the family had to work together to make ends meet and restart life in a different country.

Helen’s faith in God was the pillar that sustained her as a mother and wife through the years. She has learned to live in quiet dependence upon God’s word and prayer through life’s valleys and mountaintops, and model that type of faith to her children.

She did not know it all the while, but God was preparing this Proverbs 31 humble mother and grandmother to a higher calling. Her role as a mother and her influence on the family’s radical faith were undoubtedly crucial to fulfilling her children’s life purpose. And now, God has called her to mentor moms worldwide through MUMlife, a nonprofit she co-founded to encourage mothers and families with God-inspired wisdom.

“If you could go back to 1991 and God gave you a glimpse of your family’s future, what would you think?” I asked during our interview.

“Oh, I would probably laugh!” she said in her beautiful Australian accent. “I would think, ‘that’s crazy – it’s not gonna happen.’”

I can relate. Indeed, it is impossible to know what God will do with our brokenness when we respond to life’s trials with unwavering faith. But this I know from experience: steadfast faith opens doors that are pretty hard to believe, and, in the process, it inspires our children to “arise and call (us) blessed.”

Learn more about Helen Smallbone’s memoir and ministry at MUMLife.com. Patricia’s interview with Helen will be available on her YouTube channel and podcast on April 25. Visit www.soaringwithHim.com to subscribe.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger, podcaster and international speaker. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com.

