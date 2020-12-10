Harvard study: Obesity can accelerate growth of tumors

“Putting the same tumor in obese and nonobese settings reveals that cancer cells rewire their metabolism in response to a high fat diet,” said Marcia Haigis, professor of cell biology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS and co-senior author of the study. “This finding suggests that a therapy that would potentially work in one setting might not be as effective in another, which needs to be better understood given the obesity epidemic in our society.”

The research team found that blocking this fat-related metabolic reprogramming significantly reduced tumor volume in mice on high-fat diets. CD8+ T cells are the main weapon used by immunotherapies that activate the immune system against cancer, Harvard wrote, and the results suggest new strategies for improving such therapies.

“We now know there is a metabolic tug-of-war between T cells and tumor cells that changes with obesity,” said co-senior author Arlene Sharpe, the HMS George Fabyan professor of comparative pathology and chair of the Department of Immunology in the Blavatnik Institute.. “Our study provides a roadmap to explore this interplay, which can help us to start thinking about cancer immunotherapies and combination therapies in new ways.”

The results serve as a foundation to better understand how obesity affects cancer and the effect of patient metabolism on therapeutic outcomes, the authors said.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Cell.