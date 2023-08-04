8 must-see movies coming to streaming this month

From teenagers joining a fight club in Hulu’s “Miguel Wants to Fight,” to Peacock relieving parents during back to school time with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — August is packed with must watch films on all the big streamers.

Get the popcorn and snacks ready and settle in for coming of age stories, spy thrillers and more. Here are eight must-see movies coming to streaming this month.

Prime Video

‘Of An Age’

Set in 1999, this film follows a 17-year-old Australian ballroom dancer who falls for his friend’s older brother in an intense 24-hour romance.

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

If you missed its theatrical debut earlier this summer, you can catch Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine as a band of thieves determined to save their own lives and the lives of others by battling creatures, people and everything in-between.

Netflix

‘The River Wild’

Who doesn’t love a good remake? “The River Wild” is a remake of a 1994 movie about a family who encounters a group of dangerous fugitives while on vacation — forcing them to brave treacherous rapids in order to escape.

“Heart of Stone”

Featuring “Wonder Woman’s” Gal Gadot, this Netflix original thrill follows an intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency asa she races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable weapon.

Peacock

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

The wait for the most anticipated animated movie to hit streaming is over. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is officially available for streaming on Peacock.

Hulu

‘Sweetwater’

Follow Hall of Famer Nat ‘Sweetwater’ Clifton as he makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.

‘Miguel Wants to Fight’

Despite growing up in a rough neighborhood, Miguel has never been in a fight. But when his life is turned upside down by news that his family is moving, he decides he must face this rite of passage. It’s like a modern day fight club — except you can totally talk about fight club.

‘Supercell’

If you’re in the mood for a little adventure, “Supercell” follows a young storm chaser into the eye of the storm. Literally. William seeks out a supercell — with its baseball-size hail, violent winds and churning cyclones — just like the one that killed his storm-chasing father.