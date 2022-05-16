79-year-old writer Doris Reidy's route to publishing.Doris Reidy is publishing her 10th novel after she initially published her first at 72.She’s best known for her light, funny and often touching books featuring Mrs. Entwhistle, an energetic widow of 80. .After initially going the traditional agent route, Reidy decided to publish independently. .I find people my age are often presented as caricatures. Our society values youth to the point that the very word “old” has become a pejorative. Elders are too often portrayed one-dimensionally as eccentric, inept or feeble, Doris Reidy to Reporter Newspapers for the AJC