US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
7 times actors were injured on set.

7 times actors were injured on set.Jackie Chan - a broken bone punctured his brain the actor was near death while making "Armour of God".Halle Berry - broke two ribs on the set of "Bruised".Leonardo DiCaprio- broke a glass on his hand in DJango: Unchained.Q’orianka Kilcher- injured neck and shoulder on the set of "Dora The Lost City".Michelle Yeoh- torn ACL on the set of "Crouching Tiger".Jeremy Renner - broke both arms on the set of "Tag".Angela Bassett- fractured her wrist on "What's Love Got to Do With It".Jaimie Alexander - dislocated shoulder, slipped discs, torn rhomboid muscle and 11 chipped vertebra on "Thor: The Dark World"

