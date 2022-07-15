6 times celebrities publicly their shot with another celebrity

Combined Shape Caption

6 times celebrities publicly hit on another celebrity.Drake hit on this host while accepting an award at the 2017 BMA...Vanessa Hudgens .Lizzo drunkenly slid into this actors Dms...Chris Evans and the two flirted publicly for months.Megan Fox asked out this Victoria Secret model via Instagram comment... Adriana Lima.Demi Lovato asked out "Schmitt's Creek" star...Emily Hampshire.Chris Rock thought his new singleness in 2008 is the perfect time to hit on pop-diva...Rihanna .Diane Keaton wanted no one other than...Justin Bieber