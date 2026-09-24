AA Travel 6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia Looking for something to do this autumn in Georgia? Here are some roadside attractions to check out

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Let’s face it. You don’t have to leave the state to find some pretty cool things to do this autumn. Whether you’re looking to take a camping trip or head to the beach, there is plenty to do in Georgia. And while you’re out exploring, check out these roadside attractions along the way. Here are six unique stops across the state where you can stretch your legs, explore and see something different. Pasaquan The property known as Pasaquan, which has a designation on the National Register of Historic Places, was home to artist Eddie Owens Martin. PASAQUAN SITS on 4 acres in Buena Vista, in Marion County. From the mid-1950s until his death in 1986, the self-taught Martin, known as St. EOM, created a phantasmagoric compound on 7 acres around a family farmhouse he inherited near Buena Vista, about 30 miles southeast of Columbus.

Today, visitors can stroll the property to see St. EOM’s artwork. The property is maintained and preserved by Columbus State University. Paradise Garden Near Summerville is folk artist and minister Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden. It was Finster’s home and workplace and is today a park and museum dedicated to his life and work, open to visitors. Finster was born in 1915 to a farming family near Valley Head, Ala. He became a notable minister and folk artist. Finster died in 2001 at age 84, having completed more than 47,000 gospel-preaching artworks. You might recognize the site from the 1982 R.E.M. music video “Radio Free Europe,” which was made there.

Sign for Howard Finster's Paradise Gardens near Summeville GA.

Giant peanut The Smiling Peanut has been a staple in the state for more than four decades. The 13-foot statue, which made its debut in 1976, is in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains. It was commissioned by the Indiana Democratic Party as a part of Carter’s presidential campaign, according to Time. The fixture gave a nod to the city’s affinity for peanuts and Carter’s previous career as a peanut farmer. It also intentionally mimicked the politician’s big smile. The giant peanut statue is a roadside photo attraction in Plains, Ga. (Myscha Theriault/TNS) Doll’s Head Trail Officially, this area is known as Constitution Lakes Park. Situated just off Moreland, near East Atlanta and Gresham Park, it’s more commonly called “Doll’s Head Trail.” That’s because the grounds are dotted with found objects, including, as the name suggests, some dolls. The items come from pieces found in the park or carried in by the river.

The project got its start in 2010 when Joel Slaton began visiting the park. He started sprucing up the area and leaving behind some creations. Slaton and other volunteers maintain the site and enforce the ground rules: Art must be family friendly and free of jagged-edges. Tiny Doors ATL The public art project, Tiny Doors ATL, got its start when the first door popped up at the Krog Street Tunnel. Over the years, artist Karen Anderson Singer has expanded the 7-inch high displays in various locations, including along the Beltline and Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. “The numbered doors around Atlanta are always free to visit and accessible to people of all ages,” according to a post on the project’s website. When deciding where to install the displays, the folks at Tiny Doors ATL put emphasis on places that are pedestrian friendly. If you want to go on a tiny door tour, here’s more information on where to find them.