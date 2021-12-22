5 Simple Rules, for Re-Gifting.1. , Make sure that the gift makes sense.Generally, you only want to re-gift items that you would have actually bought for yourself.2. , Don’t re-gift things you received from meaningful people.This includes extended family members. .3. , Make sure to take off the gift tag.This will save you from the awkwardness of needing to explain why the gift you're re-gifting is actually addressed to you.4, Re-gift in moderation.This will prevent any hurt feelings that may arise from that one re-gift that was one too many.5. , Be thorough when you re-wrap the gift.Make sure you've removed any notes addressed to you that may have been inside the gift