Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

5 Simple Rules for Re-Gifting

caption arrowCaption
5 Simple Rules, for Re-Gifting.1. , Make sure that the gift makes sense.Generally, you only want to re-gift items that you would have actually bought for yourself.2. , Don’t re-gift things you received from meaningful people.This includes extended family members. .3. , Make sure to take off the gift tag.This will save you from the awkwardness of needing to explain why the gift you're re-gifting is actually addressed to you.4, Re-gift in moderation.This will prevent any hurt feelings that may arise from that one re-gift that was one too many.5. , Be thorough when you re-wrap the gift.Make sure you've removed any notes addressed to you that may have been inside the gift

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top