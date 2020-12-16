5 places you can see a drive-in movie this holiday season

The Moreland Avenue drive-in has been a staple for Atlantans seeking a convenient drive-in spot for over 70 years. It’s open seven days a week and children between the ages of 5 and 9 can view a film for just $1.

2000 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta

The Springs Cinema & Taphouse

While this Sandy Springs movie theater is welcoming in-person guests, a pop-up drive-in theater has been established. On Friday and Saturday nights, guests can pay $28 for the first two passengers and $7 for each additional person. They’ll be showing “A Christmas Story” and “Elf” among its holiday options.

5920 Roswell Road, Suite C-103 Sandy Springs

Jesup Drive-In Theater

From Thursday to Sunday, guests can visit this theater just over an hour southeast of Savannah. View a movie for $5 and get a food pass for the same price. This season, they’re getting into the holiday spirit by screening “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Elf.”

3686 Savannah Hwy, Jesup

Plaza Theatre

Atlanta’s largest continually operating movie theater is hosting a pop-up drive-in theater at two locations — one in midtown and the other at Dad’s Garage comedy club. “Love Actually” will screen at the Plaza Theatre while “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is among the showings at Dad’s Garage.

Plaza Theatre: 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Dad’s Garage: 569 Ezzard St SE, Atlanta

Swan Drive-In Theatre

Established in 1955, this theater in Blue Ridge is usually open year-round, but is presently only showing films Friday-Sunday. The drive-in will show “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day. If you plan to visit, take note that food deliveries are not allowed.

651 Summit St., Blue Ridge

Honorable mention: Tiger Drive-In Theatre

Not far from Helena and Gainsville, this pet-friendly theater is closed for the 2020 season but will reopen in March 2021. It blends the nostalgia of classic drive-ins with the modernization of today. Credit cards are accepted and there is Wi-Fi available. It also shows first-run films so you can see movie premieres.

2956 Old US Hwy. 441 S., Tiger

Honorable mention: Wilderness Outdoor Movie Theater

Now closed for the winter season, Wilderness Outdoor Movie Theater shows a double feature nightly. Admission is $7 and children 3 and under can get in for free. The world’s largest outdoor movie theater, which is on the Georgia/Tennessee border, will reopen in spring 2021.

217 Old Hales Rd., Trenton