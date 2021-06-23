5 cellphone plans older adults can consider

Cellphone plans can be pricy, but many carriers offer senior discounts.
Here are a few to consider, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Lively (formerly GreatCall)
Lively is specifically for older adults. The Lively Health & Safety Package offers help with emergency assistance, a medical question, or a locksmith. Plans begin at $19.99 and all offer urgent response.
ConsumerCellular
AARP members can receive a 5% discount on monthly service and usage charges. Plans begin at $20 a month per line. Users can get talk, text and data with no contract. The costs include free activation and an extended risk-free guarantee.
Boost Mobile
Although this is among the more expensive options, it may be worth it for technology-driven older adults. There are no senior age restrictions with this plan. You can “go unlimited” starting at $50 per month with unlimited talk and text. Add a line for $30 a month.
US Mobile
US Mobile allows you to pay as you go for talk, text and data. Build your own plan starting at $4 per line. Unlimited plans begin at $25 per line. Customer service representatives are available 24/7.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile’s Unlimited 55+ plan starts at $27.50 per line. It offers unlimited talk, text and data. You can also text abroad and get 3G mobile hot spot data. The signature and premium best-unlimited plans include Netflix.
