5 cellphone plans older adults can consider

Is Charging Your Phone All Day , Good or Bad?.Many people wonder how long and how often to charge their phones.Even those who think of themselves as smartphone "experts" offer conflicting advice. .Is it better to keep your phone charging all the time?.Or should you avoid a full charge and keep your phone's battery between 40 and 80 percent?.According to scientists, charging a smartphone battery will definitely diminish the life of the battery.It is possible to prolong the battery life by not completely charging and not completely discharging. , Hans de Vries, Senior Scientist at Signify, via 'The New York Times'.So we’ll say stay between 20 percent and 80 percent or so, Hans de Vries, Senior Scientist at Signify, via 'The New York Times'.Scientists also warn that "heat is the worst enemy of batteries." They say that heat is particularly an issue with wireless charging.Ultimately, the way you charge your phone should depend on what aspect of the battery is most important to you.If you charge the battery only halfway, OK, it will last longer, but it will be empty sooner than if the battery has been fully charged, Hans de Vries, Senior Scientist at Signify, via 'The New York Times'.So it is a trade-off between the total life of the battery and the amount of times that you have to recharge it, Hans de Vries, Senior Scientist at Signify, via 'The New York Times'