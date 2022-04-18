3 Atlanta music festivals in April - FB Twitter

ajc logo
3 upcoming Atlanta music festivals in April.Amplify Decatur Music Festival, April 22-24 Decatur Square.Lineup features a wide array of music from alt-country, Americana, folk, and soul/root, and a Beatles “Let It Be” sessions tribute.All proceeds go to fight homelessness and help the unhoused in Decatur and DeKalb County.SweetWater 420 Fest, April 29-May 1Centennial Olympic Park.Featuring:Jam bandsRoots musicFood vendorsArtists marketPlanet 420 Eco-Fest5K raceCharity auction.Shaky Knees Festival, April 29-May 1Central Park.Headliners include:Green DayMy Morning JacketNine Inch NailsSpoonChvrchesDeath Cab For Cutieand more.Ticket prices, schedules, and more info at the link above or ajc.com

