2020 Gift Guide: 9 top toys for boys and girls

Build it. In an interactive magnetic tile building game called Colors With Elmo, Sesame Street characters such as Big Bird, Oscar, and of course, Elmo, help kids learn colors, numbers and geometric shapes. Produced by CreateOn, the easy-to-use game is a great alternative to screen time and encourages hands-on learning activities, solo or with siblings. Best for ages 3 and up. $39.95. amazon.com.

Make a splash. Kids can explore water through fun STEM-based games with Splashology, which allows them to ride the waves with a boat tray, squirt streams of water or turn a sink into a different kind of bubble bath. Available at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, the game introduces kids to volume, buoyancy and flow with every splish and splash and includes seven experiments via colorful waterproof cards. Ideal for kids 3 years old and over. $19.99. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

All dolled up. Decked out in an iconic red, gold and blue costume, boots, bracelets and notable Lasso of Truth accessory is the Wonder Woman 1984 fashion doll. As fierce as ever, this Mattel collectible version is prepared to pose for pictures as well as battle the Cheetah or any other toys that cross her path. Little brothers with nemesis toys, beware. Best for ages 6 and up. $14.99. shop.mattel.com.

Roll with it. Preschoolers can learn to code with the Fisher-Price Code ‘n Learn Kinderbot. Equipped with vibrant lights, buttons and a secret code booklet, this interactive toy teaches early math concepts, colors, letters and directions. While kids are occupied with learning, parents can focus on things like work-from-home, cooking or just taking a quick timeout. Best for ages 3-6. $59.99. amazon.com.

Bright colors. For worry-free coloring, gift kids with the Frozen 2 Deluxe Art Set and Stackers Craft Kit by Crayola. The set includes items and stencils to make 3D stackable versions of Sven and Fire Salamander; a kit filled with watercolor paint, paper, metallic crayons, glitter glue, stickers; and most importantly, something parents can appreciate: a real magic market that only works on the accompanying coloring paper. Best for ages 3 and up. $35.97. crayola.com.

Ready to ride. Get ready to rev up and roll out with a Mercedes Benz C63S AMG kids electric ride-on car. Like the real thing, which parents may have, this kiddie version by Moderno Kids is packed with bells and whistles including a MP3 USB player, 12V battery power, LED Lights, a soft leather-like seat with seat belt and parental battery operated remotely to ensure kids stay close to paved surfaces at home. While there are multiple speeds, the maximum is 4 mph, so the chance of a fast break is unlikely. Best for ages 2-5 years old. $299.99, modernokids.com.