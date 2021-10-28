2 Georgia cities , named no.1 on Hotwire's quick getaway list.Atlanta , ranked No. 1 for best mid-sized city.Savannah, ranked No. 1 for best “itty bitty” city.Hotwire comprised the list by examining, 350 U.S. cities , for their value, leisure, and driveability.Not only are last-minute ‘quickie’ trips of 2-3 nights less stressful to plan, but they allow for more at every turn — more frequent trips, more spontaneity, more savings when booking last minute with Hotwire, and more money saved to splurge on fancy experiences, Hotwire