14th Colony subject of new book

Mike Bunn is the author of “Fourteenth Colony: the Forgotten Story of the Gulf South During America’s Revolutionary Era.”
Published last fall, the book is a look at the almost unknown colony of British West Florida, which stretched between the Mississippi and Apalachicola Rivers and included parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The colony, founded in 1763, lasted about 20 years before it was transferred to Spain.
West Florida — not to be confused with the colony of East Florida — was the edge of the British Empire when created. Bunn has written an exhaustive, well documented story about this colony. One chapter is about “Settlement” and how land was granted. It’s a must-read if your ancestors lived there. “Earning a Living” helps readers understand the economic underpinnings. Bunn covers Mobile’s position in the colony and the role of Bernardo de Galvez during the American Revolution. The Epilogue is important in educating readers on how the land was broken up and became absorbed into the United States. It is well footnoted with a great bibliography, but would be better with maps showing the transition.
It’s available in hardback for $28.95, plus shipping, from New South Books via newsouthbooks.com or call 334-834-3556
Alabama State University subject of new book
“From Marion to Montgomery, the Early Years of Alabama State University, 1867-1925,” written by Joseph D. Caver, was recently published by New South Books. Caver has written an in-depth look at the first 50 years of this African American institution. Of interest to genealogists is the school’s many name changes from the Lincoln School of Marion to Alabama State Normal School for Colored Students to Alabama State in 1969. There is an annual list of alumni through 1925. For anyone with links to this school, or an interest in post-Civil War education for African Americans, this is a must. It’s available in hardback for $28.95, plus shipping, also from New South Books.
Website on enslaved has been launched
Enslaved.org is a new website combining data from seven other websites with the official name of “Enslaved: Peoples of the Historical Slave Trade.” The “About” link gives the history of the site and the databases.
