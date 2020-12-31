14th Colony subject of new book

Published last fall, the book is a look at the almost unknown colony of British West Florida, which stretched between the Mississippi and Apalachicola Rivers and included parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The colony, founded in 1763, lasted about 20 years before it was transferred to Spain.

West Florida — not to be confused with the colony of East Florida — was the edge of the British Empire when created. Bunn has written an exhaustive, well documented story about this colony. One chapter is about “Settlement” and how land was granted. It’s a must-read if your ancestors lived there. “Earning a Living” helps readers understand the economic underpinnings. Bunn covers Mobile’s position in the colony and the role of Bernardo de Galvez during the American Revolution. The Epilogue is important in educating readers on how the land was broken up and became absorbed into the United States. It is well footnoted with a great bibliography, but would be better with maps showing the transition.