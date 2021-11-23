10 Thanksgiving Fun Facts , You Never Knew.Here are some surprising facts about Turkey Day that you can share over your holiday meal.1. , There isn’t proof that the colonists and Native Americans actually ate turkey at their feast.2. , The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade didn't feature balloons.It featured animals, such as elephants, from the CentralPark Zoo.3. , About 46 million turkeys are cooked for the holiday each year.4. , Eight in ten Americans like Thanksgiving leftovers more than the actual meal.5. , About 50 million pumpkin pies are eaten on Thanksgiving.6. , The first Thanksgiving was actually a three-day celebration.7, Ben Franklin wanted the turkey to be our national bird instead of an eagle.8, Thanksgiving is also celebrated in Canada but on the second Monday in October.9. , “Jingle Bells" was originally a Thanksgiving song.10, Thanksgiving leftovers inspired the first-ever TV dinner