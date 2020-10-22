10 places where you only need $100,000 to retire

If a tropical, wet climate isn’t for you, Morocco offers mild, wet winters and dry hot summers. While Numbeo reported rent in the North African Country’s largest city, Casablanca, can go for around $450 a month, less populated cities like Rabat provide housing that’s even easier on the budget. Private health care isn’t as affordable, but groceries definitely won’t break the bank.

Explore New survey reveals many Americans are financially unprepared to retire

Ecuador is another spot that made MoneyWise’s list, but retirees leaving America to live there should know they’ll need to obtain a temporary residency visa beforehand so they can reside there beyond 90 days. The visa is valid for up to two years and after spending 21 months in Ecuador, you’re allowed to apply to become a permanent resident.

For those who want to save money and get a glimpse at architectural marvels, another South American country fits the bill. Peru is one of the continent’s least expensive nations. A retiree in Arequipa or Trujillo could survive on just $24,000 annually.

There’s also an option to enjoy the sights of Malaysia in your post-work life. It’ll only take $20,000 a year for a couple to retire in this Southeast Asian country — if they choose a less spacious apartment than the high-rises with up to five bedrooms. Still, the funds include dining out at local eateries and a maid for four hours per week.

In no particular order, MoneyWise’s complete list of places to retire for under $100,000 is as follows: