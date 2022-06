10 least healthy fast food value meals

Combined Shape Caption

10 , of the least healthy, fast food value meals.According to Eat This, Not That, these are the most unhealthy fast food value meals right now.1. McDonald's Big Mac Combo Meal, Per meal: 1,080 calories, 45 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 1,325 mg sodium, 144 g carbs 30 g protein.2. Arby's Chicken Club Wrap Meal, Per meal: 1,220 calories, 57 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 2,310 mg sodium, 140 g carbs, 46 g protein.3. McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Meal, Per meal: 1,260 calories, 57 g fat (22 g saturated fat), 1,685 mg sodium, 140 g carbs, 53 g protein.4. Arby's Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich Meal, Per meal: 1,380 calories, 57 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 3,360 mg sodium, 172 g carbs, 51 g protein.5. Wendy's Bacon Double Stack Biggie Bag, Per meal: 1,380 calories, 57 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 3,360 mg sodium, 172 g carbs, 51 g protein.6. Arby's Half Pound Beef 'n' Cheddar Meal, Per meal: 1,310 calories, 61 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 3,370 mg sodium, 141 g carbs, 54 g protein.7. Burger King BLT Chicken Jr. Meal, Per meal: 1,310 calories, 61 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 3,370 mg sodium, 141 g carbs, 54 g protein.8. Taco Bell Classic Combo, Per meal: 1,240 calories, 34 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 1780 mg sodium, 212 g carbs, 27 g protein.9. Wendy's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal, This meal comes with a side of nuggets and tops out at 1080 calories, with the nuggets adding 170 calories, 10 grams of carbs, and 11 grams of fat.10. Hardee's Meal Deal Big Cheeseburger, The big burger comes with a small fries and drink, and packs a total of 860 calories