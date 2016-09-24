Breaking News

The long and winding history of the new Smithsonian black history museum

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: The soon-to-be-opened Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is seen September 1, 2016 in Washingotn, DC. The museum was established by Act of Congress in 2003. It is the only national museum devoted exclusively to the documentation of African American life, history, and culture. A dedication ceremony will be held to mark the grand opening of the museum on September 24. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Credit: Tamar Hallerman

Political Insider Blog | Sept 24, 2016
By Tamar Hallerman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WASHINGTON -- Thousands of people from all over the country, including many Georgians and yes, Oprah Winfrey, will gather on the National Mall this morning to watch as President Barack Obama formally dedicates the new National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The mood here may be celebratory and reflective, but the history behind the Smithsonian Institution's 19th museum is anything but short or breezy.

Atlanta Congressman John Lewis, who is slated to speak at the grand opening this morning, is a reminder of that. It took the longtime lawmaker and civil rights icon more than 15 years of wrangling on Capitol Hill to get members of Congress to greenlight the museum.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg for a memorial that traces its roots back to 1916.

Read up on the history of the museum here and its many Southern exhibits here before the festivities begin at 9 a.m.

About the Author

ajc.com

Tamar Hallerman

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She writes in-depth stories about how government action - or lack of it - impacts Georgians' lives, from maternal deaths to hurricane recovery. She was previously the paper's Washington correspondent and is a native of Blacksburg, Va.

