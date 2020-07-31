John Lewis’ funeral: Remarks by Rev. James Lawson

The Rev. James Lawson, 91, who taught John Lewis and other civil rights workers in the way of nonviolence, was one of the speakers at his funeral Thursday in Atlanta.
Lawson recalled Lewis and other civil rights workers and traced the issues in the early year to what is continuing to happen in the world Near the end of his speech he said: “Drink the truth of the life force. If we would honor and celebrate John Lewis’ life, let us commit…our souls, our hearts, our minds to the continuing journey to dismantle the wrong in our midst and to allow the space for the new earth and new heaven to emerge.”