John Lewis funeral plans still in the works

Vivian’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

While no funeral arrangements for Lewis have been announced, the magnitude of who he was and where he lived is likely to play a role.

He is a child of Alabama, where he was born and raised and where most of his family still lives.

He has lived in Atlanta since 1963, where he served on the Atlanta City Council and built a home with his late wife, Lillian, and their son.

And since 1986, he has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, rising as one of the nation’s most influential lawmakers, earning a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama.

President Barack Obama said of John Lewis: “He loved this country so much that he risked his life and its blood so that it might live up to its promise." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Last October, Lewis’ colleague Rep. Elijah Cummings became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol, an honor bestowed to only a few dozen statesmen, presidents and military leaders throughout U.S. history.

Under orders from President Donald Trump, flags at the White House were flown at half-staff for part of Saturday.

On Sunday, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass said flags should remain lowered until Lewis is laid to rest.

“My concern — and I’m glad that the president’s tweet was appropriate after mine (on Saturday) — but I think that we need to have the flags at half-mast until he is laid to rest,” Bass, D-Calif., said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “And I believe that his legacy will live on.”

The city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia have both ordered flags to fly at half-staff until Lewis is buried.