‘I can’t stop crying’ | Social media reacts to John Lewis’ final journey

John Lewis’ body arrived in Atlanta Wednesday, sparking another round of tributes to the legendary Georgia congressman and civil rights giant across social media.
Heading home from the ballpark I ended up behind #JohnLewis motorcade. I only caught the tail end of it for a second because driving/ I can’t stop crying. Truly something to see that in person. Rest in power sir. Glad I shared that with @thekellyprice who was driving near me. pic.twitter.com/WvjnjnGotI— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) July 29, 2020
The public is able to view Lewis’ casket at the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Video of the late great Congressman #JohnLewis stopping at his mural in @downtownatlanta @FOX5Atlanta. What an emotional scene at the corner of Jesse Hill Jr Dr and Auburn Ave. #GoodTrouble pic.twitter.com/piW1SDJUuB— Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) July 29, 2020
Lewis is only the third Black person to lie in state at the capitol, following Coretta Scott King, Sen. Leroy Johnson and C.T. Vivian.
today in the old fourth ward/sweet auburn. #JohnLewis hero - love the 5th pic.twitter.com/0frnbwndMy— theporchgirl (@theporchgirl) July 29, 2020
L:ewis’ funeral in Atlanta will close a six-day celebration of his legacy in Georgia, Alabama and Washington, D.C.
"Fitting John Lewis would stop by the rainbow crosswalks in Atlanta one last time on his journey home. He’s done so much for our country, our city & for the LGBTQ community. We’ll miss you John! Rest In Peace!" -Tyler Forsyh (Atlanta Resident)@repjohnlewis @coalgbtq #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/RiE9dxiVvo— Councilman Antonio Brown (@AtlDistrict3) July 29, 2020
The civil rights giant, who died July 17 at age 80, spent his adult years here and started his political career on the Atlanta City Council.
They just stopped the hearse carrying Congressman John Lewis remains at Peachtree and Piedmont in the rainbow 🌈 crosswalk... I literally started crying, again...He is all the way around on the right side of history and human rights. #GoodTrouble #JohnLewis— THE Uppity Negro (@TerranceOmar) July 29, 2020
In Congress, he represented the 5th District, which covers Atlanta and many adjoining cities and communities.
Honoring Congressman #JohnLewis as he lies in state at GA Capitol Public viewing begins after 3pm today. #RestInPower #GoodTrouble pic.twitter.com/rKtNmxtWjC— Nan Orrock (@SenNanOrrock) July 29, 2020
