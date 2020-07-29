‘I can’t stop crying’ | Social media reacts to John Lewis’ final journey

» COMPLETE COVERAGE: John Lewis

today in the old fourth ward/sweet auburn. #JohnLewis hero - love the 5th pic.twitter.com/0frnbwndMy — theporchgirl (@theporchgirl) July 29, 2020

L:ewis’ funeral in Atlanta will close a six-day celebration of his legacy in Georgia, Alabama and Washington, D.C.

"Fitting John Lewis would stop by the rainbow crosswalks in Atlanta one last time on his journey home. He’s done so much for our country, our city & for the LGBTQ community. We’ll miss you John! Rest In Peace!" -Tyler Forsyh (Atlanta Resident)@repjohnlewis @coalgbtq #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/RiE9dxiVvo — Councilman Antonio Brown (@AtlDistrict3) July 29, 2020

The civil rights giant, who died July 17 at age 80, spent his adult years here and started his political career on the Atlanta City Council.

They just stopped the hearse carrying Congressman John Lewis remains at Peachtree and Piedmont in the rainbow 🌈 crosswalk... I literally started crying, again...He is all the way around on the right side of history and human rights. #GoodTrouble #JohnLewis — THE Uppity Negro (@TerranceOmar) July 29, 2020

In Congress, he represented the 5th District, which covers Atlanta and many adjoining cities and communities.

» Congressman John Lewis: Funeral schedule and things to know

Honoring Congressman #JohnLewis as he lies in state at GA Capitol Public viewing begins after 3pm today. #RestInPower #GoodTrouble pic.twitter.com/rKtNmxtWjC — Nan Orrock (@SenNanOrrock) July 29, 2020

This story is developing.