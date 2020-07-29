Breaking News

‘I can’t stop crying’ | Social media reacts to John Lewis’ final journey

John Lewis becomes first Black lawmaker to lie in state in capitol rotunda

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

John Lewis’ body arrived in Atlanta Wednesday, sparking another round of tributes to the legendary Georgia congressman and civil rights giant across social media.

The public is able to view Lewis’ casket at the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lewis is only the third Black person to lie in state at the capitol, following Coretta Scott King, Sen. Leroy Johnson and C.T. Vivian.

L:ewis’ funeral in Atlanta will close a six-day celebration of his legacy in Georgia, Alabama and Washington, D.C.

The civil rights giant, who died July 17 at age 80, spent his adult years here and started his political career on the Atlanta City Council.

In Congress, he represented the 5th District, which covers Atlanta and many adjoining cities and communities.

