Breaking News

WATCH LIVE: Rep. John Lewis' casket arrives at Ebenezer Baptist Church

X

Former President Jimmy Carter not attending John Lewis funeral

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter are not attending the funeral of Congressman John Lewis. This photo was released recently by the Carter Center as the Carters encouraged everyone to wear a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter are not attending the funeral of Congressman John Lewis. This photo was released recently by the Carter Center as the Carters encouraged everyone to wear a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: @CarterCenter/Twitter

Credit: @CarterCenter/Twitter

John Lewis | 1 hour ago
By AJC staff

Former President Jimmy Carter said Georgia Congressman John Lewis made an “indelible mark on history through his quest to make our nation more just.”

Carter, 95, is not attending Lewis’ funeral on Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Deanna Congelio, a spokeswoman for Carter, said the President and Rosaylnn Carter are “not traveling these days” but are sending their condolences in writing. Carter had appointed Lewis to a federal position when president.

After Lewis died on July 17, Carter said in a statement, “John never shied away from what he called ‘good trouble’ to lead our nation on the path toward human and civil rights. Everything he did, he did in a spirit of love.”

Former presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton were expected to attend the funeral. The AJC reported that Obama is expected to speak.

ExploreFULL COVERAGE: The funeral of Georgia Congressman John Lewis
ExploreLearn more about Ebenezer Baptist Church and its role in Atlanta and the civil rights movement
ExploreLearn about South-View Cemetery, the place where John Lewis will be buried

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.