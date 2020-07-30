Former President Jimmy Carter not attending John Lewis funeral

Former President Jimmy Carter said Georgia Congressman John Lewis made an “indelible mark on history through his quest to make our nation more just.”
Carter, 95, is not attending Lewis’ funeral on Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
Deanna Congelio, a spokeswoman for Carter, said the President and Rosaylnn Carter are “not traveling these days” but are sending their condolences in writing. Carter had appointed Lewis to a federal position when president.
After Lewis died on July 17, Carter said in a statement, “John never shied away from what he called ‘good trouble’ to lead our nation on the path toward human and civil rights. Everything he did, he did in a spirit of love.”
Former presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton were expected to attend the funeral. The AJC reported that Obama is expected to speak.