History: With a 35mm camera and black-and-white photos, Daniel Troppy captured images of homeless metro Atlantans and posted them on his Facebook page. A $25 unsolicited donation snowballed into more contributions – leading to the creation of YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard) Georgia in 2020.
Did You Know: YIMBY Georgia gives away tents, toiletries, food, clothes, backpacks, sleeping bags, and more to homeless residents. At the height of the pandemic, the organization served 600 to 800 meals a week.
Motto: YIMBY Georgia is encouraging people from all over the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the country to become engaged with their homeless neighbors. It is the group’s mission to energize people to care for them, to look them in the eyes when they approach, and to see them.
How You Can Help: Prepare and hand out do-it-yourself homeless kits. Get inspiration on what to include in a kit by visiting YIMBY Georgia’s Facebook page. Or, check out the most up-to-date wish list of items on their website and purchase needed supplies.
To Learns More: Visit yimbygeorgia.org, Facebook @yimbygeorgia, or donate@yimbygeorgia.org.