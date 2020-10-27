Did You Know: YIMBY Georgia gives away tents, toiletries, food, clothes, backpacks, sleeping bags, and more to homeless residents. At the height of the pandemic, the organization served 600 to 800 meals a week.

Motto: YIMBY Georgia is encouraging people from all over the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the country to become engaged with their homeless neighbors. It is the group’s mission to energize people to care for them, to look them in the eyes when they approach, and to see them.