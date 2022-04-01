Two seniors’ hard work pays off in scholarships

In her free time, Edwards loves to be with her family, which includes two younger brothers, her mom and stepfather, and her dad and stepmom.

“I have a great bond with my family and love them dearly,” said Edwards. “My mom is the one who really instilled this drive in me. She always told me that getting my education is important. I knew at a young age that good grades were something to strive for and that college wasn’t just a must, but something I really wanted.”

Edwards said her “senioritis” has begun to set in and she’s excited to walk across the stage to receive her diploma. She looks forward to her next step, wherever that may be, earning her degree in biology, then going to medical school to become a dermatologist.

Across town, Makenzie Thompson has set her sights on a becoming a veterinarian. After applying to 51 colleges, she received 49 acceptances, one denial, and is waiting to hear from one more school. Makenzie has earned over $1.3 million, cumulatively, in scholarship offers and already knows where she’s heading in the fall.

“I’m going to attend Tuskegee University,” said Thompson. “I went to a camp there over the summer and felt right at home. The campus was the perfect size and setting, the people were so welcoming, and the resources for my major in animal science are exactly what I need. Tuskegee produces over 75 percent of all black veterinarians in the world.”

Thompson is excited to be immersed in the culture at Tuskegee, a historically black university, that was founded by Booker T. Washington.

“I feel like my parents have always been so supportive and have prepared me for college as best as they could,” said Thompson, an only child. “I might get a little homesick at first, but I’ll be OK. I’m ready to be independent, and I know my village will still be there, whether that’s my parents, my dad’s frat brothers, my neighbors, and coaches. They’ve all always cheered me on, and I know they still will. I hope to make them all proud.”

Her mother, Jennifer Thompson said pride comes easy when she thinks of her daughter.

“She has worked so hard in all she’s done,” said Jennifer Thompson. “From dance team, to being the manager for the baseball team, senior class president, National Honors Society, volunteering over 500 hours at different animal shelters — she gives 120 percent to everything.”

Makenzie Thompson’s hometown has chosen to celebrate her accomplishments by proclaiming the month of January as Makenzie Thompson Month in the city of South Fulton. She’s been asked to speak at various commencement ceremonies for middle and elementary schools, and, on April 9, she will receive the Unsung Hero Award from the Metropolitan Atlanta Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women.

Both Thompson and Edwards are humbled by their collections of acceptance letters and scholarship offers. Each girl plans to hold on to them indefinitely as a reminder that hard work pays off.