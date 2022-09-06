Did you know: Truly Living Well now owns about 3 1/2 acres of its 7-acre Collegetown farm in Atlanta’s Westside. The farm produces over 25,000 pounds of food and engages more than 5,000 people each year. Its programs are deeply rooted in education, training and advocacy work. Anyone can visit the farm to volunteer or to learn how to grow organic food, access the health benefits of gardening and purchase fresh food.

Motto: We grow food, we grow people, and we grow community.