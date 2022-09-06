ajc logo
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
History: For years, founder Rashid Nuri helped large corporations grow food in 33 countries worldwide. In 2007, he began the work of growing produce for communities with little to no access to healthy food. Truly Living Well is continuing this mission at Collegetown Farm, growing fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables.

Did you know: Truly Living Well now owns about 3 1/2 acres of its 7-acre Collegetown farm in Atlanta’s Westside. The farm produces over 25,000 pounds of food and engages more than 5,000 people each year. Its programs are deeply rooted in education, training and advocacy work. Anyone can visit the farm to volunteer or to learn how to grow organic food, access the health benefits of gardening and purchase fresh food.

Motto: We grow food, we grow people, and we grow community.

How you can help: Purchase your herbs, fruits or vegetables year-round from Truly Living Well’s online store. Take advantage of their hands-on gardening classes by signing up on their website. Financial donations support the organization’s programs, including their Learning Lab, where over 500 students are taught about urban agriculture each year.

To learn more: Email tlwurbanfarm@gmail.com or call 678-973-0997

About the Author

Angela K. Walker
