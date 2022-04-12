History: Young adults with special needs who complete high school often find few places for recreational activities and social interaction. So, in 2018, The Exceptional Foundation of Atlanta began as a day program where adults with disabilities develop their strengths.
Did you know: Last year, 197 people were involved in activities such as a cooking challenge, art projects, serving meals, and playing Bingo with seniors. They also volunteered in a community garden and visited places such as museums, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Stone Mountain, and a community holiday dance. In addition, the Exceptional Foundation of Atlanta offers a four-week summer camp each year for individuals 16 and older with disabilities.
Motto: Be exceptional!
How you can help: Consider sponsoring The Exceptional Foundation of Atlanta’s annual Putt for a Purpose Golf Tournament on April 25. Financial donations can provide scholarships so young people with special needs can enjoy daily activities, field trips and summer camp, regardless of their ability to pay.
To learn more: Visit efatl.org, email info@efatl.org, or call 770-504-6053.
