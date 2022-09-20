History: More than 30 years ago, government officials in Fulton County recognized that seniors needed a safe meeting place and resources dedicated to their needs. Senior Services North Fulton was born as a one-stop shop to serve seniors in the area.
Did you know: Senior Services North Fulton operates seven centers for adults 60 years or older who live in the service area. Seniors can enjoy free lunch, and participate in exercise programs, arts and crafts, games, education and computer classes. The nonprofit also offers Meals on Wheels, free transportation to medical appointments and has a free pet food program.
Motto: To provide services and support for seniors to enhance their quality of life and live independently in our community.
How you can help: Volunteers can deliver meals, deliver pet meals, adopt a senior by checking in on them either in person or with a phone call, or spend some time at one of the senior centers to serve food, interact with seniors during activities, or call out bingo. Donations to Senior Services North Fulton or corporate sponsorships help seniors thrive in the community.
To learn more: Visit ssnorthfulton.org or email hterry@ssnorthfulton.org or call 770-993-1906 x227.
