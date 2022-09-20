Did you know: Senior Services North Fulton operates seven centers for adults 60 years or older who live in the service area. Seniors can enjoy free lunch, and participate in exercise programs, arts and crafts, games, education and computer classes. The nonprofit also offers Meals on Wheels, free transportation to medical appointments and has a free pet food program.

Motto: To provide services and support for seniors to enhance their quality of life and live independently in our community.