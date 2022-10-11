ajc logo
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
History: In 2003, founder Carol Rowe-Jones started Senior Information Network. Her goal was to offer personalized information and resources from health to housing for seniors, their families and caregivers. All services are at no cost to the seniors.

Did you know: The organization has served thousands of older adults, caregiver, and families throughout metro Atlanta. When funding permits, seniors may receive financial support to pay for transportation, rent, utilities or food.

Motto: Empowering and enhancing the quality of life.

How you can help: Monetary donations allow the Senior Information Network to provide seniors with more financial support. Volunteers are needed to assist with returning phone calls, taking seniors to doctor’s appointments and the grocery store, and performing small tasks around their homes.

To learn more: Visit www.info4seniors.net or email carol@info4seniors.net or phone 770-934-8320.

