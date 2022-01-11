Second Life

How you can help: There are several ways to make a difference. Donate gently-used clothing and housewares. Volunteers are needed to help with sorting and displaying donations. Shop the physical and online store to find treasures for you and your home. Like, follow, share and promote them on social media.

To learn more: Visit secondlifeatlanta.org, email contactus@secondlifeatlanta.org or visit them at facebook.com/secondlifeatlanta.