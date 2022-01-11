History: Second Life operates an upscale thrift store in Avondale Estates to raise funds for animal rescues and spay/neuter programs to save lives and promote pet adoption.
Did you know: Since opening in January 2011, Second Life has donated more than $1.7 million in grants to more than 70 animal charities by selling gently-used donated items. These grants help give homeless pets a second chance at life. In addition, friendly four-legged pets are welcome.
Motto: Save money. Save a pet’s life.
How you can help: There are several ways to make a difference. Donate gently-used clothing and housewares. Volunteers are needed to help with sorting and displaying donations. Shop the physical and online store to find treasures for you and your home. Like, follow, share and promote them on social media.
To learn more: Visit secondlifeatlanta.org, email contactus@secondlifeatlanta.org or visit them at facebook.com/secondlifeatlanta.
