Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
42 minutes ago

History: In 2021, Atlanta Mission opened the Restoration House as shelter for a fast growing homeless population of women and children. The 102-bed, state-of-the-art shelter also provides trauma-informed care and helps with other mental, physical, relational and financial needs.

Did you know: Restoration House staff seek to understand and meet the unique needs of each family entering the program. Women and children have access to life skills training classes, child daycare support, and physical health appointments – all in collaboration with staff, volunteers and other organizations.

Motto: Providing hope to those experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.

How you can help: Volunteers can teach art, dance or cooking classes. Help is needed with job readiness, anger management and budget classes. The nonprofit will match your skills to the needs of the families they serve. Donations from an Amazon wish list or financial contributions are always welcome.

To learn more: Visit atlantamission.org/restoration-house or email info@atlantamission.org.

