Quest Communities

History: Since 2001, more than 10,000 individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Atlanta’s Westside could count on comprehensive support from Quest. People with disabilities, such as physical, mental, or drug or alcohol addictions, have access to various services, including temporary and permanent housing.
Did you know: Quest develops, owns, and manages apartments that provide housing to 800 clients a year. Quest assigns a caseworker to each client, and 95% of clients do not return to homelessness. Caseworkers support their clients for life, assisting with employment, transportation, financial management and other services.
Motto: At Quest, we believe that housing is a human right – without it, hope is hindered and dreams are deferred.
How you can help: Volunteers can make gift bags with toiletries, cooking ware, or linens for clients in the apartment clubhouse. In addition, financial donation can purchase toiletries and MARTA cards and provide lasting support to end homelessness in metro Atlanta.
To learn more: Visit www.questcommunities.org, email volunteer@questcommunities.org, or call 678-705-5318.
About the Author