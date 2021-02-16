Did you know: PAWkids is a free after-school enrichment center. The organization provides computer access for children ages 5-13 years old, feeds more than 2,000 people a week, including meal deliveries to seniors, offers GED classes and physical and behavioral health care, and gives out hygiene products. PAWkids food pantry gives food to other local nonprofits.

Its motto: At PAWkids, they firmly believe, “This hope is our story.”