History: Starting at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic 34 years ago, Open Hand compassionately provides home-delivered meals to people living with HIV/AIDS and other adults facing many other chronic health conditions. The meals are cooked from scratch in Open Hand’s kitchen and feature the healthiest ingredients with no preservatives.
Did you know: Open Hand’s meals are medically tailored with menus designed by licensed dietitians. Open Hand delivers meals to 4,000 clients at any given time — at no charge to the client. More than meals, Open Hand helps clients better manage chronic conditions through nutrition consults, cooking classes, grocery store shopping, and how to read nutrition labels.
Motto: We cook, we deliver, we teach, we care.
How you can help: Become a part of Open Hand’s safety net by volunteering to pack or deliver meals. Financial donations help cover the costs of caring for their clients with nutritious meals. Also, consider becoming a customer of Good Measure Meals for deliciously prepared meals delivered to your doorstep, with proceeds benefiting Open Hand.
To learn more: Visit openhandatlanta.org or call 404-872-8089.
