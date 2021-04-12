History: In 2013, Open Doors began connecting nonprofit organizations with people in the real estate industry so that homeless individuals and families could have a place to live.
Did you know: Each year, Open Doors connects more than 1,000 people with nonprofit partners who get them placed into a home. They partner with 90 nonprofit organizations, 80 management companies and 350 apartment communities. Open Doors clients who fall behind on rent payments may receive financial assistance to keep them housed.
Its motto: Making connections to bring people home.
How you can help: Financial donations help to move people out of homelessness and into a safe and affordable shelter. Open Doors welcomes social influencers or anyone who can spread the word about the organization on social media. Those who have houses or apartments for rent can connect with Open Doors.
To learn more: Visit opendoorsatl.org or email info@opendoorsatl.org.