History: More than 30 years ago, Mike Harden answered the call to help men recover from the shackles of addiction, as he did. No Longer Bound started as a supportive, faith-based ministry in a donated three-bedroom house in Cumming.
Did you know: In 2018, No Longer Bound became a state-licensed, live-in treatment center for 45 men. Through a one-year, faith-based clinical treatment program, these men attend individual and group counseling, reconcile with family, learn new job skills and ultimately renew their lives.
Motto: No Longer Bounds’ mission is to rescue addicts, regenerate men and reconcile families.
How you can help: Shop or volunteer at No Longer Bounds thrift stores in Dawsonville, Woodstock and Cumming. Make financial donations or give gently used household items, clothing, furniture and electronics. The center may pick up furniture items within a 30-mile radius. Groups are welcome to bring meals and fellowship to men in the program.
To learn more: Visit nolongerbound.com or email info@nolongerbound.com.
